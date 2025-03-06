 Skip to main content

Southeastern Grocers Partners With Soda Health to Offer Shoppers Health, Nutrition Benefits

Medicaid, Medicare and other insurance members can redeem benefits for healthy food and health care items at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Winn Dixie
With the rising cost of groceries and personal care goods, Soda Health and SEG are helping customers get more value out of every dollar they spend at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie.

Soda Health, in partnership with Southeastern Grocers LLC (SEG) – parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores – has unveiled a new way for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and participating employer program recipients to access personalized benefits that cover the cost of food and over-the-counter (OTC) medications at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

Shoppers now will be able to purchase items using &more Smart Benefits cards provided by their Medicare Advantage, Medicaid or employer benefit plan. The &more program is personalized for each member and features real-time SKU-level restrictions, allowing only the purchase of products and services approved by their insurance plan to support a healthy lifestyle. 

The Smart Benefits platform, powered by Soda Health, connects members to essential resources for healthier living by addressing social determinants of health. 

SEG operates stores across five southeastern states that serve millions of Medicare Advantage members and Medicaid beneficiaries, offering access to affordable produce, foods and health care products.

[RELATED: Exclusive: Behind Target’s Wellness Push]

“I grew up in the South shopping at Winn-Dixie, and we are so pleased to partner with these best-in-class retailers to deliver a whole-health approach to care,” said Robby Knight, CEO and co-founder of Soda Health. “Together, we are setting a new standard for localized, personalized, comprehensive health care to customers at the stores they shop every week of the year.”

The &more Smart Benefits platform is funded by insurance plans and simplifies access to benefits for nutritious foods and quality health-care services. Through the Smart Benefits program, members may also use their benefits for products and services that include dental, vision, hearing, rent, utilities, transportation and other supplemental benefits offered by their plans. Additionally, the platform provides personalized health prompts to encourage members to get the most out of their benefits.

Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Harveys Supermarket are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Last month, a consortium of private investors, led by SEG CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired the company and its two banners from Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S.

