Southeastern Grocers Partners With Soda Health to Offer Shoppers Health, Nutrition Benefits

SEG operates stores across five southeastern states that serve millions of Medicare Advantage members and Medicaid beneficiaries, offering access to affordable produce, foods and health care products.

[RELATED: Exclusive: Behind Target’s Wellness Push]

“I grew up in the South shopping at Winn-Dixie, and we are so pleased to partner with these best-in-class retailers to deliver a whole-health approach to care,” said Robby Knight, CEO and co-founder of Soda Health. “Together, we are setting a new standard for localized, personalized, comprehensive health care to customers at the stores they shop every week of the year.”

The &more Smart Benefits platform is funded by insurance plans and simplifies access to benefits for nutritious foods and quality health-care services. Through the Smart Benefits program, members may also use their benefits for products and services that include dental, vision, hearing, rent, utilities, transportation and other supplemental benefits offered by their plans. Additionally, the platform provides personalized health prompts to encourage members to get the most out of their benefits.

Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Harveys Supermarket are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Last month, a consortium of private investors, led by SEG CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired the company and its two banners from Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S.