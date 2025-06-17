Giant Eagle Continues Distribution Network Technology Upgrades

Giant Eagle plans to transition its remaining two distribution centers to Manhattan’s warehouse management system by September 2025.

The tech company’s cloud-native WMS unifies every aspect of distribution planning and execution, which the company says ushers in a new level of supply chain speed, agility and ease of use. Its integration with transportation management systems allows Giant Eagle to optimize distribution and transportation execution in a single, cloud-native experience.

“We are extremely proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Giant Eagle and join them in their growth journey,” said Stewart Gantt, EVP, professional services at Manhattan. “The smooth implementation and strong performance in the first week showcase the scalability and efficiency of the solution.”

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.