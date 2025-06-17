 Skip to main content

Giant Eagle Continues Distribution Network Technology Upgrades

Partnership with Manhattan Associates will bring new tech to all of retailer’s DCs by September
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Giant Eagle Market District
Giant Eagle is enhancing its distribution network with the help of Manhattan Associates.

Midwest retailer Giant Eagle Inc. has completed a cloud migration at its largest distribution facility thanks to its partnership with global supply chain technology company Manhattan Associates. This marks the fifth technology upgrade within Giant Eagle’s distribution network. 

The more than 1-million-square-foot facility, located in Bedford Heights, Ohio, successfully implemented Manhattan Active Warehouse Management technology, with the warehouse surpassing expectations in its first week by processing hundreds of thousands of inbound and outbound cases.

[RELATED: Giant Eagle Achieves Zero Waste Throughout Warehouse, Manufacturing Ops]

“The seamless implementation is a testament to the outstanding partnership we have with Manhattan,” said Dan Kapalko, VP of technology systems at Giant Eagle. "Manhattan’s expertise and commitment, combined with the collaboration across our teams, have made this a true success. This marks a significant milestone for us, and we’re excited about the continued improvements we’ll see in our operations.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Giant Eagle plans to transition its remaining two distribution centers to Manhattan’s warehouse management system by September 2025. 

The tech company’s cloud-native WMS unifies every aspect of distribution planning and execution, which the company says ushers in a new level of supply chain speed, agility and ease of use. Its integration with transportation management systems allows Giant Eagle to optimize distribution and transportation execution in a single, cloud-native experience.

“We are extremely proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Giant Eagle and join them in their growth journey,” said Stewart Gantt, EVP, professional services at Manhattan. “The smooth implementation and strong performance in the first week showcase the scalability and efficiency of the solution.”

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds