Giant Eagle Achieves Zero Waste Throughout Warehouse, Manufacturing Ops

Giant Eagle Inc. has revealed that it has reached zero-waste status across its nine warehouse and manufacturing sites, effectively implementing environmentally friendly waste-reducing practices across more than 2.7 million square feet in total.

The warehouse and manufacturing site milestone is a notable step toward Giant Eagle’s goal to achieve zero waste companywide by 2030. As it tracks its progress, the food retailer is using the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) benchmark of diverting at least 90% of waste from landfills.

“As we work toward achieving zero waste across all supermarket properties by 2030, we’re advancing several initiatives to enhance our food donation programs, improve reuse and recycling efforts, and strengthen team member training,” said Cara Mercil, director of sustainability and corporate social responsibility at Giant Eagle. “We take pride in being active members of the communities we serve and are committed to continuing our efforts to give back.”