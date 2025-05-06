 Skip to main content

Giant Eagle Achieves Zero Waste Throughout Warehouse, Manufacturing Ops

Regional grocer builds on momentum toward 2030 companywide zero-waste goal
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Giant Eagle has advanced its sustainability efforts with a zero-waste milestone.

Giant Eagle Inc. has revealed that it has reached zero-waste status across its nine warehouse and manufacturing sites, effectively implementing environmentally friendly waste-reducing practices across more than 2.7 million square feet in total. 

The warehouse and manufacturing site milestone is a notable step toward Giant Eagle’s goal to achieve zero waste companywide by 2030. As it tracks its progress, the food retailer is using the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) benchmark of diverting at least 90% of waste from landfills. 

“As we work toward achieving zero waste across all supermarket properties by 2030, we’re advancing several initiatives to enhance our food donation programs, improve reuse and recycling efforts, and strengthen team member training,” said Cara Mercil, director of sustainability and corporate social responsibility at Giant Eagle. “We take pride in being active members of the communities we serve and are committed to continuing our efforts to give back.”

Key programs that have contributed to Giant Eagle’s zero-waste achievement across its warehouse and manufacturing sites include: 

  • Participation in the company’s expansive food rescue efforts. Giant Eagle’s warehouse and manufacturing sites are key contributors to the company’s overall food rescue efforts, delivering 1.8 million pounds of the 6.4 million pounds that  the company annually donates to regional food banks and other partners to feed those in need.
  • Employment of efficient reuse and recycling processes. Warehouse and manufacturing site employees follow numerous recycling practices that include plastic, cardboard and pallet reuse, along with other innovative recycling methods.
  • Employee dedication. The company cites the commitment by its more than 2,000 warehouse and manufacturing site associates to the multiple trainings and daily practices aimed at continuous waste removal as a key driver of the milestone. 

Giant Eagle’s sustainability efforts have also carried over to its retail properties. In July 2024, the regional grocer built its Market District store in Westfield, Ind., from the ground up with sustainability in mind. 

Not only has the Westfield Market District been designed to achieve LEED certification, but it’s also the company’s first zero-waste location. The grocery store partners with a variety of sustainability-focused organizations, including Gleaners’ Fresh Food Rescue program and Denali Organic Recycling, to exceed the standard of 90% waste diversion from landfills as set by the Zero Waste International Alliance.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

