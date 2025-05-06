Giant Eagle Achieves Zero Waste Throughout Warehouse, Manufacturing Ops
Key programs that have contributed to Giant Eagle’s zero-waste achievement across its warehouse and manufacturing sites include:
- Participation in the company’s expansive food rescue efforts. Giant Eagle’s warehouse and manufacturing sites are key contributors to the company’s overall food rescue efforts, delivering 1.8 million pounds of the 6.4 million pounds that the company annually donates to regional food banks and other partners to feed those in need.
- Employment of efficient reuse and recycling processes. Warehouse and manufacturing site employees follow numerous recycling practices that include plastic, cardboard and pallet reuse, along with other innovative recycling methods.
- Employee dedication. The company cites the commitment by its more than 2,000 warehouse and manufacturing site associates to the multiple trainings and daily practices aimed at continuous waste removal as a key driver of the milestone.
Giant Eagle’s sustainability efforts have also carried over to its retail properties. In July 2024, the regional grocer built its Market District store in Westfield, Ind., from the ground up with sustainability in mind.
Not only has the Westfield Market District been designed to achieve LEED certification, but it’s also the company’s first zero-waste location. The grocery store partners with a variety of sustainability-focused organizations, including Gleaners’ Fresh Food Rescue program and Denali Organic Recycling, to exceed the standard of 90% waste diversion from landfills as set by the Zero Waste International Alliance.
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.