Giant Co. Unveils New ‘For Today’s Table’ Ads

The Giant Co. has debuted the latest ads created in collaboration with its agency partner, Brownstein, in the grocer’s continuing For Today’s Table campaign. The two new spots highlight digital solutions for customers: Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct, the chain’s online grocery service; and Giant and Martin’s Choice Rewards, its personalized savings and loyalty program.

Spanning TV, digital and social channels, Giant’s 360 campaign features real families and real associates throughout, highlighting the grocer’s commitment to authenticity as it delivers its core message: that the world is a better place when families come together at the table and connect during a meal.

The first ad, “Grocery Fairy,” spotlights Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct by depicting the service as a solution that simplifies shopping for necessities.

“At The Giant Co., we strive to create a reliable and valuable shift in shoppers’ everyday routines by offering new conveniences and more seamless experiences,” said Dana Sherwood, the chain’s creative director. “This campaign emphasizes an authentic family experience, and helps underscore our brand promise for our customers. Our real-life team members are there to be a resource for our customers – just the way Jacob, as seen in the spot, is for the Patel family.”

The second spot, “Taco Night,” highlights Giant and Martin’s Choice Rewards, showing how the Gandy family uses the offering to take advantage of personalized savings when purchasing the components of a family dinner.

“There are so many connective threads between these spots – from showcasing The Giant Co.’s digital solutions for customers, to highlighting real families and team members, to demonstrating the connectivity of families when they share a meal together,” said Chris Grenier, creative director of Philadelphia-based Brownstein. “The campaign is relatable; it’s authentic storytelling that demonstrates real life, and how Giant can help make it easier.”

The first iteration of the For Today’s Table campaign platform featured five real families who were asked to film themselves over the course of several weeks, capturing hours of unfiltered real-life interactions.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.