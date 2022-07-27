Giant Co. Makes Key Leadership Team Appointments

The Giant Co. has revealed several high-level appointments, which the grocer made in an effort to bolster its leadership team and further its omnichannel strategy.

Manuel Haro, who first joined the company in 2012 and is currently divisional VP of greater Philadelphia, has been promoted to the role of VP of finance and strategy. With nearly 20 years of retail and consumer packaged goods experience, Haro will oversee finance, real estate and strategy, reporting directly to Giant Co. President Nicholas Bertram.

Joanna Crishock has been promoted to the role of VP of marketing and commercial planning. Crishock, whose most recent role was director of strategy and chief of staff to Bertram, joined the company in 2010 and has more than 18 years of experience in customer-centric roles. In her new position, she will lead all elements of the brand experience, including brand strategy, circular design, loyalty, and social media, along with the brand’s e-commerce strategy and commercial planning. Crishock will report directly to John Ruane, who has been named SVP of commercial to encompass his expanded responsibilities of marketing and commercial planning.

Daren Russ, a seasoned retail leader with more than 18 years of experience, including his most recent role as director of e-commerce operations, has been promoted to the position of VP of omnichannel operations. In this role, Russ will head customer support, e-commerce operations including fulfillment and last mile, pharmacy operations, and store support. Russ, who first joined the company in 2016, will report directly to Glennis Harris, Giant Co.’s SVP, customer experience.

Tim Santoro, a 25-year veteran of the company, has been promoted to the role of divisional VP of greater Philadelphia, succeeding Haro. His most recent role was regional director for 19 Giant stores in Lancaster and York counties. In his new position, Santoro will handle the day-to-day retail operations and store teams of more than 90 Giant stores, reporting directly to Harris.

April Mock, director of communications and corporate social responsibility, has now added the role of chief of staff to the president to her responsibilities. Mock, who joined the company in 2015, oversees external and internal communications as well as the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, and will continue to report to Jennifer Heinzen Krueger, VP of team experience, in addition to supporting Bertram.

“Today’s appointments are the intended result of our ongoing investment in our greatest asset – our team members,” noted Bertram. “By growing through these new opportunities, each of these leaders will deepen their current abilities and hone new skillsets while propelling our omnichannel strategy forward, positioning The Giant Co. for long-term growth and success. I’m incredibly proud of all that Manuel, Joanna, John, Daren, Tim and April have achieved so far and look forward to seeing how they will continue to positively impact our business, teams, customers and communities for the better in their new roles.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 175-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its other brands are Food Lion, FreshDirect, Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services.