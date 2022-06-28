Giant Co. Awards 2nd Annual Healing the Planet Grants

The Giant Co. and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful have revealed the 45 recipients of the second annual Healing the Planet grant program, which aims to improve the health and water quality of local communities. This year, more than $300,000 in funding went to several projects to boost the quality of waterways and to help protect water resources, as well as to support four additional Dauphin County, Pa., nonprofits.

“There’s only one planet Earth, and the steps we take now will impact our environment and waterways for future generations,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager at The Giant Co. “We are excited to see these water resource projects brought to life in the coming months and continue to make a lasting difference in their local communities.”

The grant recipients were formally revealed at the Camp Curtin Branch YMCA Garden, operated by the Harrisburg Area YMCA, a $10,000 grant recipient. This year, grants ranged from $2,500 up to $10,000.

To be eligible to receive funding, projects had to be in The Giant Co.’s operating areas within Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia or West Virginia. Funding for the grants was provided by customers at Giant, Martin’s Super Markets and Giant Heirloom Market stores who agreed to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar from March through May.

“The health of our local waterways is intimately connected to the overall health of our communities,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Greensburg-based Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We are honored to partner with The Giant Co. to provide Healing the Planet grants to communities across Pennsylvania. Thank you to all of you who rounded up at the register. Your generosity will directly impact communities by improving the health and quality of waterways.”

In 2021, 42 recipients received $500,000-plus in funding through the program to support projects that aimed to build environmental stewardship by connecting people and families to community green spaces, boosting environmental efforts, and creating community gardens.

Recipients of this year’s 2022 Healing the Planet grants include Maryland’s The High 5 Initiative Inc., Pennsylvania’s Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Virginia’s Virginia Clean Cities, and West Virginia’s Blue Ridge Watershed Coalition.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its other brands are Food Lion, FreshDirect, Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod and Retail Business Services.