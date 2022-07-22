The Giant Co. Gives $1.1M to Rodale Institute

The Giant Co. has donated $1.1 million to the Rodale Institute, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the organic movement through rigorous research, farmer training and consumer education. The funds were raised through The Giant Co.’s Healing Our Planet campaign, which ran from March 1 to May 31, and enabled customers to round up their checkout purchases to the nearest dollar at Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market stores.

Rodale Institute was presented with a check for $1,099,208.55 at a ceremony at The Giant Co. headquarters, with Jeff Moyer, CEO of Kutztown, Pa.-based Rodale Institute; The Giant Co. President Nicholas Bertram; Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Reading; and other Healing Our Planet campaign funding recipients in attendance.

“Through their generosity in rounding up at the register, our customers have once again proven how dedicated they are to healing our planet, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager at The Giant Co. “Since joining forces with Rodale Institute last year, we have seen firsthand how they are working to expand regenerative organic agricultural practices and create a more sustainable food chain, which is more important than ever before. We’re honored to team up with Rodale as we work to improve the health of people and the planet we call home.”

“Many organizations talk about the problems related to human and planetary health,” said Moyer. “Nick, the team at The Giant Co. and their customers are taking action to help find solutions to those problems. By forming a strong partnership with Rodale Institute, the company has taken steps to ensure that more farms will be organic, more soil is being regenerated, and more organic food is available to consumers.”

Rodale Institute has been conducting research into regenerative organic agriculture, along with farmer training and education opportunities, since 1947, and currently operates eight campuses in four states. The Giant Co.’s donation will directly support three key initiatives of the organization:

The Rodale Institute Farmer Training program, an on-site internship that trains aspiring farmers for a career in regenerative organic agriculture and supports the organization’s farm share program, mobile pop-up markets and farmers markets.

Rodale Institute’s Organic Crop Consulting Services, rolled out in 2019 with the support of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, which supports farmers seeking to transition to organic through one-on-one mentorship with the institute’s trained agronomists.

Rodale Institute’s research focusing on three main areas: increasing organic agriculture, mitigating and adapting to climate change, and solving food insecurity through the cultivation of nutrient-dense foods.

The Giant Co. also raised funds for San Francisco-based Planet Bee Foundation and Greensburg-based Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

