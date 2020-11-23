Giant Co. Introduces Cyber Days

The Giant Co. is rolling out Cyber Days, a promotion that offers the grocer’s Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct online grocery shoppers savings on holiday items, pantry staples and specialty products.

Running Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3 and encompassing the traditional “Cyber Monday” sales occasion that takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving, the promotion enables online customers to purchase more than 115 sale items from national-brand partners, while first-time Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct shoppers can get $30 off their first order of $60 and 90 days of free pickup or delivery with the codes GCYBER30 and MCYBER30, respectively.

“Online grocery shopping is here to stay, and we have been working with our supplier partners to offer families special Cyber Week deals to bring excitement right to their table,” noted Rob Welsh, director digital and e-commerce marketing at The Giant Co. “It’s our way of saying thank-you to our customers for their trust in us as we help them bring the best into their home this holiday season.”

Consumers can find a complete listing of the Giant Direct Cyber Days deals online and on the free Giant or Martin’s app on Nov. 30. Savings include buy two, get one free and buy one, get one free, with all store categories featured. Supplies are limited, and no rainchecks will be offered.

Other retailers are reinventing holiday sales for the age of e-commerce. Amazon officially started its holiday shopping season last month with what it calls Black Friday-worthy Holiday Dash deals, including at its Whole Foods Market stores, while Walmart revealed it will have a “revamped” Black Friday this year that includes three separate events.

