THE FRIDAY 5: Grocers in Growth Mode; America’s Obsession With Costco

1. Grocers in Growth Mode

Readers were interested in news that several retailers are expanding their footprints across the United States, including Meijer, which is readying its first smaller-format grocery store in the state of Indiana. The Michigan-based retailer will unveil its location in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis, on July 11, marking its third Meijer Grocery outpost, following the early 2023 openings of two stores in southeast Michigan, near Detroit.

H Mart, meanwhile, is now the owner of the shopping center where its San Francisco store is located. The Korean-American supermarket chain has bought Oceanview Village Shopping Center on Alemany Boulevard for a little more than $37 million, according to public records. H Mart opened that location in 2021 and is in the midst of planning an expansion into the former 24-Hour Fitness space next door.

Finally, T&T Supermarket Inc., the largest Asian grocery retailer in Canada, has unveiled plans for a second location in Washington state. Last year, the grocer revealed its expansion into the United States for the first time, with a flagship store scheduled to open in Bellevue, Wash.

2. America’s Obsession With Costco Continues

Cash-strapped consumers continue to flock to Costco clubs for all of their household needs, as evidenced in the company’s third-quarter financial results. For the period ended May 12, Costco Wholesale Corp. reported net income of $1.68 billion, or $3.78 per diluted share, up from $1.3 billion and $2.93 per diluted share last year.

Shopping frequency increased 5.5% in the United States, while average transaction or ticket remained relatively flat, at 0.7%. Digital delivered solid results for Costco in Q3, with e-commerce comp sales growing 20.7% on a reported basis and adjusted for foreign exchange. Total e-commerce sales growth in the quarter was led by gold and silver bullions, gift cards and appliances.

Costco reported that its Q3 membership fee income was $1.123 billion, an increase of $79 million, or 7.6% year over year. There was still no word on when Costco will raise its membership fee.

“We're still evaluating those considerations to determine what the right timing is and when we reach that point where we feel it is the right time, of course we'll be very open and direct and communicating that,” said Gary Millerchip, EVP, CFO, during Costco’s earnings call.

3. A Shooting at Tops

Sadly, a Tops Friendly Markets location has become the scene of another shooting. Police in upstate New York responded to a shooting at the Tops Waterloo parking lot on the afternoon of June 2, and according to local media, Tops shoppers reported hearing a gunshot in the parking lot; then they were instructed to stay inside as the store went into lockdown.

Police arrested Jose A. Garcia-Vellen for allegedly shooting the victim after an argument. Garcia-Vellen was arrested on the scene without incident and charged with first-degree assault, a felony, in connection with the incident. Police said that they believe the two men knew one another. The investigation is ongoing.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only incidence of violence that has occurred at a Tops location. Last year in Buffalo, a gunman shot 13 people, 10 of them fatally. The racially motivated killings shook the nation and the industry.

Last month, Tops formally dedicated a 5/14 Tops Honor Space that the company established to honor the victims. Built and designed in collaboration with local partners and community members, it serves as a permanent place of honor, solace and reflection as the community continues its ongoing healing process.