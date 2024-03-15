THE FRIDAY 5: Costco’s Winning Formula; Dollar Tree’s Road Ahead Amid Store Closures

PG's 75th annual Consumer Expenditures Survey explored not only what shoppers are buying in supermarkets, but also why they’re making certain decisions.
3. Deep Dives Into Grocery Trends and Consumer Sentiment
PG readers were very interested in the results of our 75th Annual Consumer Expenditures Study, which for the first time in its history explored not only what shoppers are buying in supermarkets, but also why they’re making certain decisions. We went directly to 1,001 grocery shoppers to find out not only what they’re buying, but also where they’re buying groceries, why they choose the stores they do, what they like and don’t like about the shopping experience, and other factors that go into their decision-making.
Market Force's study also took a deeper dive into which grocers are meeting consumer expectations. The company’s Consumer Preference Index looked at spending across more than 40 grocery brands, with H-E-B, Fry’s, King Soopers, Brookshire Grocery and Food Lion receiving the highest proportion of spend, respectively. As for loyalty, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Publix, ALDI and Sam's Club ranked highest.
Additionally, 84.51°, the retail data science, insights and media arm of The Kroger Co., took a look at current food retail trends that reflect rising customer expectations and a massive technology evolution. Retailers and brands that pay attention to these trends can adapt to a new customer reality to be best positioned to drive relevance and growth. Check out those trends.
4. Finally, a Court Date for Kroger and Albertsons
A hearing date of Aug. 26 has been set by Judge Adrienne Nelson of the U.S. District Court for Oregon regarding the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction against the proposed merger of The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. As part of the March 11 announcement, Judge Nelson said both sides must file a proposed briefing schedule by March 15.
The August hearing date will come exactly six months after the FTC filed suit to halt the $24.6 billion merger and divestiture proposal with C&S Wholesale Grocers, stating that the move "falls far short of mitigating the lost competition between Kroger and Albertsons" and would increase grocery prices for millions of Americans.
During Kroger’s Q4 and fiscal year 2023 earnings call on March 7, CEO Rodney McMullen said the company is “committed to defending the merger and litigation, because we believe this is the best outcome for America's families.” McMullen also noted that the merger can't close while these actions are pending.
5. Trader Joe’s Growth Trajectory
Cult-favorite grocery chain Trader Joe’s has released a slew of locations for new stores that the company plans to open this year for its loyal customers. Although no specific opening dates have been provided yet, the list of upcoming Trader Joe’s stores includes five locations in California, including in South Pasadena, Santa Clarita, Santee, Sherman Oaks and Poway.
Other new locations include Middletown Township, N.J.; Sugar Land, Texas; and West Springfield, Va.