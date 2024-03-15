THE FRIDAY 5: Costco’s Winning Formula; Dollar Tree’s Road Ahead Amid Store Closures

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Outgoing Costco CFO Gets Candid With PG

Richard Galanti, who started at Costco Wholesale Corp. 40 years ago and is stepping down effective March 15, spoke with Progressive Grocer Senior Editor Lynn Petrak about his impactful career at Costco, including serving as the company’s literal voice on earnings calls, and some of his favorite things about the organization, its people and its products. Galanti is handing the reins to former Kroger Co. SVP and CFO Gary Millerchip, but staying on through January 2025 to assist in the transition.

In other Costco news this week, readers flocked to a story about the warehouse retailer’s winning formula – which happens to include cookies and gold. Amid its Q2 earnings report, which showed a membership fee income of $1.111 billion, an increase of 8.2% year over year, Costco shared that its food court and the 1-ounce gold PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan gold bars it began selling in September were among the biggest earners during the quarter.

2. Dollar Tree’s Tough Road Ahead

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Dollar Tree Inc. announced it had initiated a comprehensive review of its store portfolio to address locations that are not aligned with the company's transformative vision. As a result of this review, the company plans on closing approximately 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal 2024. Approximately 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores will also close over the next several years at the end of each store’s current lease term.

Dollar Tree took a massive loss in its fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, reporting a net loss of $1.71 billion. The company’s fiscal 2024 outlook reflects approximately $0.15 of EPS benefit from the anticipated Family Dollar store closures, mostly in the second half of the year as it closes underperforming stores throughout the first half of fiscal 2024.