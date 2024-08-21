FreshRealm Invests in Rural Georgia Town

Food-as-a-service company FreshRealm, Inc. is planning to expand its footprint in Montezuma, Ga.

FreshRealm offers the only nationwide, end-to-end platform optimized for fresh food. The company's platform enables food businesses to meet the demands of the modern consumer and provide high-quality food to everyone, every day, everywhere. From development to fulfillment, FreshRealm offers a broad range of solutions and services to every segment in the food industry.

The fresh meals solution provider’s current facility is located at 303 Airport Road in Montezuma. The expansion will add facility enhancements and several new lines, allowing the company to provide its full assortment – from ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook meals to meal kits and more – to customers in a vital region of the country.

"FreshRealm is building the most optimized fresh food platform in the world, so that everyone, every day, everywhere can enjoy fresh food. Montezuma is an excellent location for us to strategically reach the entire U.S., especially the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast," said Snow Le, president of Lancaster, Texas-based FreshRealm.

The FreshRealm facility will create more than 308 new jobs, providing a $6.3 million investment in Macon County.

"Food and fiber production contributed $83.6 billion and 323,300 jobs to our economy this past year, and we're thankful for the 300 new positions that will join that growing number of opportunities thanks to FreshRealm," said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.