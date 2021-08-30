FreshDirect Offers Center Store Savings for Customers

As its Summer of Savings promo winds down, e-grocer FreshDirect has revealed that it will offer customers new discounts this fall on a wide selection of products across a variety of categories, starting Sept. 1.

Additionally, the online grocer has integrated 250 center store product SKUs from Ahold Delhaize’s private brands, including the Nature’s Promise and Taste of Inspirations lines of products, with several hundred more SKUs in the pipeline.

Integrating cost-efficient private brands into the product mix has proved a valuable strategy for food retailers during the pandemic. Demonstrating this renewed commitment to investing in private-brand programs, the 2021 "Power of Private Brands" report from Arlington, Va.-based FMI — The Food Industry Association found that more than half of respondents to its survey said they'll invest in boosting private brands via e-commerce, and nearly 60% said they'll be adding new private brands.

“FreshDirect is upping the convenience of one-stop shopping to bring customers great value on center-of-the-store products, while continuing to deliver the best in fresh, speed and ease,” said Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer of Bronx, N.Y.- based FreshDirect. “We continue to integrate the stellar resources and expertise of FreshDirect and Ahold Delhaize to super-serve customers so they can address all of their grocery needs in one purchase.”

A pilot test of the new pricing was conducted in different zones across FreshDirect’s delivery area for about 20% of its customer base over the summer, and due to the positive response of shoppers, the online grocer decided to extend the adjusted pricing to 100% of its customers.

To support the new customer offering, FreshDirect will launch an extensive marketing campaign, Fall in Love with Fresh.

Over the summer, the pure-play online grocer launched Rosé Express service in the Hamptons and Montauk, on New York’s Long Island. The offering provides same-day service along with two-hour wine, beer and spirits delivery to residents and customers at the well-known summer resorts.

Acquired by Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners in January 2021, FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. A division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, Ahold Delhaize USA operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.