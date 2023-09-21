Fresh Thyme Gives $400K to Stem Hunger

Marking Hunger Action Month in September, Fresh Thyme Market announced that it has donated $400,000 this year to the Feeding America network of food banks. The grocer estimates that the donation is the equivalent of 4 million meals.

Fresh Thyme activated donations on several fronts over the course of 2023. On any trip, shoppers can round up their purchases at the register to make a donation. Additionally, Fresh Thyme gives foods and meals directly to local food banks, diverting foods that would have otherwise gone to waste in landfills, and regularly invites its food bank partners to take part in in-store events celebrating customer donations.

The company’s commitment to providing hunger relief across its footprint is also evident in its employees’ volunteer work at local food banks. Store associates get directly involved in food rescue efforts at the store level, too, by handling products pulled from the shelf and sorting them for pickup by local food pantries.

Fresh Thyme will continue its initiatives to improve food access and reduce food waste through the end of the year. The retailer's annual Grab and Give program is coming up, a campaign that allows shoppers to buy pre-bagged groceries at checkout to be sent to area food banks.

"At Fresh Thyme, our partnership with Feeding America and supporting local food banks is not just a collaboration but a shared commitment to combat food insecurity in our local communities," said Liz Zolcak, Fresh Thyme Market’s president. "We strive to enrich the lives of the communities we serve. It guides all we do, and we're proud to give back with our customers in a way that directly aligns with our mission and values."

According to information released by Feeding America this month, 81% of people facing hunger believe that inflation and food prices have exacerbated hunger in this country and 93% say they are concerned the situation may worsen.

With 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.