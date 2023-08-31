How The Fresh Market Is Helping End Hunger

The Fresh Market is marking Hunger Action Month in September with a special fundraising event that will benefit Feeding America. Shoppers will be encouraged to round up to the nearest dollar or make a donation at the register, with 100% of proceeds going toward programs that will support people facing hunger.

The event will be held at all 160 Fresh Market locations, and 90% of what each store raises from the round up will go directly toward supporting the store’s partner food bank to feed people in their community. Approximately $1 worth of donations will allow Feeding America to help provide 10 meals on behalf of local partner food banks.

"We are excited to join forces with Feeding America again this year for this very important initiative," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "This partnership allows us and our guests to make a difference in our communities by simply rounding up their purchases. Together, we can help ensure that no one goes hungry."

In addition to the current fundraiser, The Fresh Market regularly donates unsold food to local Feeding America partner food banks in an effort to help end hunger and alleviate the impact of food insecurity.

“Hunger Action Month is the time to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity,” said Lauren Biedron, VP of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful for partners like The Fresh Market who continue to help local food banks provide meals. Their contributions make a meaningful difference for millions of neighbors facing hunger, ensuring that they have access to the food and resources they say they need to thrive.”

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. In 2022, Cencosud completed the acquisition of 67% of the shares of The Fresh Market Holdings Inc., with Apollo Global Management and other shareholders retaining 33% of the shares. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.