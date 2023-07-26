Fresh Thyme Market Launches Vitamin & Body Care Sale

Community-focused grocer Fresh Thyme Market has launched its annual Summer Vitamin and Body Care Sale, with all department products available for 30% off.

“Fresh Thyme Market is your one-stop shop for staying cool, calm and collected this summer!” said Darlene Bond, the grocer’s director of natural living. “We have a wide variety of products – from sunscreen to vitamins – that will help keep your skin healthy from the inside out.”

Among the products on sale:

Badger Mineral Sunscreen, available in kids and active versions

Fresh Thyme Beeswax Lip Balm, available in honey, vanilla, mint vanilla, blackberry and other varieties

Liquid I.V. Hydration, available in tropical punch and lemon lime varieties

Koope Moisturizer, available in heavyweight, middleweight and lightweight versions

Mad Hippie eye cream, antioxidant facial oil, and vitamin A and C serums

“Your skin needs the right balance of nutrients to do its main job – act as a barrier to protect the body from things outside of it,” noted Meghan Sedivy, registered dietitian, spokeswoman, and health and wellness strategy manager at Fresh Thyme Market. “There are three main vitamins that can help. First and foremost, vitamin E contains antioxidants and helps protect against sun damage by absorbing harmful UV light from the sun. Second, vitamin A prevents sun damage by interrupting the process that breaks down collagen. And, last but not least, vitamin C, which is considered one of the main supporters of a healthy immune system, helps promote collagen synthesis and aids in healthy skin, nails and hair.”

The sale runs from July 26 through Aug. 1.

With 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of thetop food and consumables retailers in North America.