Food Lion Renovating 26 Food Pantries in 30 Days

In tandem with Hunger Action Month in September, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger relief initiative, is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state footprint. During the 30-day project, Food Lion Feeds will donate more than 3 million meals and almost 1,100 volunteer hours as part of its biggest associate volunteer initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover, which takes place every September. Since 2015, Food Lion Feeds has renovated nearly 260 food pantries.

“We are proud to partner with Feeding America during Hunger Action Month to help raise awareness of this nationwide effort to help end hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “The Great Pantry Makeover provides our associates a great opportunity to connect with their neighbors while nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”

Now in its eighth year, The Great Pantry Makeover enables Food Lion associates to volunteer to help with the remodels. Their volunteer hours include activities that range from painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand capacity. In addition to performing this work, the associates stock the pantry shelves with food.

The following pantries are getting makeovers from Food Lion Feeds:

Kent Sussex Industries, Milford, Del.

Fannin County Family Connection, Blue Ridge, Ga.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah, Ga.

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, Elizabethtown, Ky.

Citizens on Southside Together, Blounts Creek, N.C.

Faith CME Church, Charlotte, N.C.

Yadkin Christian Ministries East Bend, East Bend, N.C.

North Lexington Baptist Church Outreach, Lexington, N.C.

Building 323, Middlesex, N.C.

Our Daily Bread Food Ministry, Rockingham, N.C.

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Shallotte, N.C.

My Neighbor’s Bounty, Mercersburg, Pa.

Mission of Hope, Cayce, S.C.

Churches Assisting People, Conway, S.C.

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center, Gloverville, S.C.

St. Delight Community Outreach, Little River, S.C.

Living Branch Ministries, Taylors, S.C.

St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Johnson City, Tenn.

Chilhowee Baptist Center, Maryville, Tenn.

The Well Outreach Inc., Spring Hill, Tenn.

Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach Ministries, Chesapeake, Va.

Embassy Outreach Ministries, Front Royal, Va.

Amelia County Food Pantry, Jetersville, Va.

Tabernacle Baptist Church East End, Newport News, Va.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Snyder’s Food Pantry, Hedgesville, W.V.

Earlier this month, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program returned with a record number of college and university football programs. Through the campaign, Food Lion will donate 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local Feeding America member food bank.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.