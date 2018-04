Follow Your Heart has debut its Organic Vegan Coleslaw Dressing, said to have a classic blend of sweet and tangy flavors along with a rich, thick texture that keeps coleslaw creamy. Free from dairy, eggs, cholesterol, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, sulfites, wheat and gluten, the dressing is said to be safe for those with food allergies or dietary restrictions. It also is Kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified. Its SRP is $3.99 per 12-ounce jar.