Fitness and Nutrition Unite in New Meal Delivery Partnership

Overall health is top of mind for many consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, healthy meal delivery company Eat Fit Go has formed an exclusive partnership with connected fitness company Echelon.

Eat Fit Go enables people to make better choices at home when it comes to nutrition. It focuses on providing consumers fresh, healthy and clean-label prepared meals that are created by chefs and curated by dietitians, able to be kept in the refrigerator, and ready to eat in minutes.

Likewise, at-home fitness provider Echelon features a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience to incorporate fitness into people’s everyday lives. Members connect their Echelon fitness equipment to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes led by professional instructors.

Combining Eat Fit Go's convenient nutrition with Echelon's convenient fitness solutions provides a comprehensive lifestyle program for anyone trying to reach or maintain their health-and-wellness goals.

Echelon members can now visit https://www.eatfitgo.com/pages/echelon to take 15% off all of their purchases every time they order.

"At Eat Fit Go, we empower individuals to make healthier choices by providing convenient meal solutions that fit their busy lifestyle," said Brock Hubert, CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based Eat Fit Go. "That is why we are thrilled to be partnering with Echelon, a brand providing the most convenient and exciting on-demand exercise experiences across a multitude of equipment."

"Echelon Fitness has been a journey of inspiring and motivating healthy living through state-of-the-art technology and applications, immersive content and cutting-edge entertainment for our members. We are yet again taking it to the next level," added Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Echelon. "This will not only set us apart from other fitness companies, but it will enhance the entire experience for our members."

The food retail industry is also providing various means to help consumers maintain a healthier lifestyle. From digital cookbooks to wellness livestream events to the addition of fitness equipment showrooms in stores, grocery stores have become a resource for consumers to get healthy.