Nuts and Berries: The Most Accessible Plant-Based Foods

At the recent Natural Products Expo East, which made its triumphant in-person return late last month at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in Philadelphia, plant-based foods were widespread, but two receiving less of a buzz in recent years are among the most easily accessible: nuts and berries. Separately, they make for admirably healthy snacks or recipe ingredients — nuts are good sources of fiber, antioxidants, protein and healthy fat, while berries are low in calories and high in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants, to name just a few of the attributes of each — but combined in such popular offerings as bars, granolas and trail mixes, they’re an unbeatable combination.

Nuts are one of the categories that has benefited from increased consumer interest in snacks as meal replacements, with multioutlet dollar sales of $4.6 billion for the 52 weeks ended Sept. 5, $104 million than the year-ago period, according to Chicago-based IRI, while multioutlet sales of baking nuts, although down 1.2% from last year’s home-baking frenzy amid COVID-19 lockdowns, were still a respectable $1.1 billion for the same time period. “However, pound sales are up 2.2%, which is one of the few areas within the baking aisle that is seeing growth,” notes Anne-Marie Roerink, principal and founder of San Antonio-based 210 Analytics LLC. (While technically, peanuts are legumes, for culinary and nutritional purposes, they’re generally still classified as nuts, so they will be considered as such in this article.)

For their part, fresh berries emerged as a top seller during the pandemic as shoppers shifted to packaged produce, FMI - The Food Industry Association found in “The Power of Produce 2021” report. Further, according to August IRI multioutlet data, berries were first on the list of the top 10 produce items in absolute dollar growth, with $55 million in absolute dollar gain, 8.0% dollar growth and total dollar sales of $745 million.

Further, with organic and natural products experiencing higher dollar growth than conventional products for the 52 weeks ending Aug. 8, 2021 — 2.2% and 5.9%, respectively, versus 1.9% — according to IRI-powered research that Chicago-based SPINS presented during Expo East, offering organic and natural nut and berry products could unlock additional sales for grocers.