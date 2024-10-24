Fareway Promotes Four Leaders

Rob Stevenson (L) and Bryan Greiner (R)
The leadership updates come at a time when Fareway is accelerating its presence across its footprint. A few weeks ago, the retailer broke ground on a 21,000-square-foot location in Granger, Iowa, a store that’s slated to open in 2025. Several other stores are at various points of construction, including in the towns of Story City and Spirit Lake in Iowa, and the retailer is planning additional outposts in Illinois, Kansas and Nebraska.
Family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. employs more than 12,000 associates at its 139 stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024.