SpartanNash Promotes Produce/Floral Pro

SpartanNash has elevated Andy Smith to the role of senior director, merchandising for produce/floral. Smith was previously a merchandising associate.

In his new position, he will oversee all aspects of produce and floral merchandising, including category management, distribution, procurement and retail.

Smith’s move follows last month’s promotion of Bennett Morgan to EVP and chief merchandising officer at SpartanNash. “I’m pleased to promote Andy from within to fill this critical role on the merchandising team,” Morgan said. “As we look to improve our fresh credibility in our new go-to-market strategy, floral and produce are going to be big bets for us. With his extensive background and knowledge in the business, Andy is the perfect fit to help us in becoming a leading customer-focused, innovative food solutions company.”

Smith has been with SpartanNash for nearly 20 years. He worked in store operations for six years and spent 13 years in the produce and floral areas. He recently completed the International Fresh Produce Association Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.