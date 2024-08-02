Family Dollar Takes Steps To Sharpen Merchandising

Rick Dreiling, chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree, said the unique needs of each retail banner — the transformation at Family Dollar and growth acceleration at Dollar Tree — led the company to its decision to review alternatives for Family Dollar.

While this review is ongoing, Family Dollar officials said they are looking for new ways to meet the needs of its shoppers.

“Listening to our customer and inspiring her with everyday essentials and must-have items of the season is at the core of everything we do,” said Bonita Price, SVP of merchandising at Family Dollar. “First Insight’s platform gives us fast, actionable insights into our customers' preferences, which has already provided significant value. We are excited to see this partnership grow.”

This alliance of Family Dollar and First Insight is expected to further Family Dollar’s commitment to value while advancing its position as a one-stop shop for family essentials and serving its customers with the right products at the right time.