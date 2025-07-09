 Skip to main content

eGrowcery Reveals Partnership With Red Pepper

Companies aim to deepen retail customer engagement
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Sunset Foods Main Image
A new partnership has united eGrowcery’s customizable e-commerce ecosystem with Red Pepper’s shopper engagement technology, enabling retailers to provide personalized experiences both online and in-store.

eGrowcery, developer of a white-label, unified commerce platform for the retail food industry, and Red Pepper, a provider of interactive digital experiences, have formed a partnership with the goal of revolutionizing how retailers attract, engage and retain customers through advanced digital platforms. The companies are working together to deliver cutting-edge shopper engagement across digital channels.

The partnership has united eGrowcery’s customizable e-commerce ecosystem with Red Pepper’s shopper engagement technology, enabling retailers to provide seamless, personalized experiences both online and in-store. The integrated solution offers retailers real-time data, interactive shoppable digital flyers and unified marketing tools to reach customers, spur higher engagement and boost conversion rates.

“Retailers today need more than a simple online storefront — they need a comprehensive digital platform that delivers actionable insights and fosters meaningful customer relationships,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery.

“By partnering with Red Pepper, we’re equipping our clients with more tools to create an engaging, data-driven experience that builds loyalty and drives sales. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and to helping retailers thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

The joint platform gives retailers the following:

  • A unified, omnichannel digital experience that integrates seamlessly with existing store systems
  • Interactive, shoppable digital flyers and personalized marketing campaigns
  • Comprehensive analytics for in-depth shopper insights and better business decisions
  • Improved operational efficiency and accelerated go-to-market for digital initiatives

“The modern shopper expects intuitive, interactive experiences across every touchpoint,” noted Greg Radford, CEO of New York-based Red Pepper. “Our partnership with eGrowcery gives retailers the ability to connect with customers in new ways — combining shoppable digital flyers, personalized offers and a 360-degree view of shopper behavior. Together, we’re enabling retailers to move beyond static content and embrace a future where every customer interaction is an opportunity to engage, learn and grow.”

