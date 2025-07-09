eGrowcery Reveals Partnership With Red Pepper
Companies aim to deepen retail customer engagement
The joint platform gives retailers the following:
- A unified, omnichannel digital experience that integrates seamlessly with existing store systems
- Interactive, shoppable digital flyers and personalized marketing campaigns
- Comprehensive analytics for in-depth shopper insights and better business decisions
- Improved operational efficiency and accelerated go-to-market for digital initiatives
“The modern shopper expects intuitive, interactive experiences across every touchpoint,” noted Greg Radford, CEO of New York-based Red Pepper. “Our partnership with eGrowcery gives retailers the ability to connect with customers in new ways — combining shoppable digital flyers, personalized offers and a 360-degree view of shopper behavior. Together, we’re enabling retailers to move beyond static content and embrace a future where every customer interaction is an opportunity to engage, learn and grow.”