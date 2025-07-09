eGrowcery Reveals Partnership With Red Pepper

A new partnership has united eGrowcery’s customizable e-commerce ecosystem with Red Pepper’s shopper engagement technology, enabling retailers to provide personalized experiences both online and in-store.

eGrowcery, developer of a white-label, unified commerce platform for the retail food industry, and Red Pepper, a provider of interactive digital experiences, have formed a partnership with the goal of revolutionizing how retailers attract, engage and retain customers through advanced digital platforms. The companies are working together to deliver cutting-edge shopper engagement across digital channels.

The partnership has united eGrowcery’s customizable e-commerce ecosystem with Red Pepper’s shopper engagement technology, enabling retailers to provide seamless, personalized experiences both online and in-store. The integrated solution offers retailers real-time data, interactive shoppable digital flyers and unified marketing tools to reach customers, spur higher engagement and boost conversion rates.

“Retailers today need more than a simple online storefront — they need a comprehensive digital platform that delivers actionable insights and fosters meaningful customer relationships,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery.

“By partnering with Red Pepper, we’re equipping our clients with more tools to create an engaging, data-driven experience that builds loyalty and drives sales. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and to helping retailers thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”