EDITOR'S NOTE: Ever Thankful
Digital Editor Marian Zboraj is marking milestone after milestone on social media and our website, elevating our presence every day across the world.
Multimedia Editor Emily Crowe is creating exclusive and engaging content that leads in the B2B media space.
Art Director Bill Antkowiak is a true artiste — a master of design — and we couldn’t have gotten anything done without him.
Senior Sales Managers Tammy Rokowski and Theresa Kossack bring brilliant and inspiring ideas to the organization every day.
Production, marketing, events and digital operations experts Jackie Batson, Teresa Dombach, Alexandra Voulu, Nicola Tidbury, Marci Saling, Emily Dubovec and Valetta Dsouza (and many others) help bring our content to beautiful life digitally and in person.
Group Brand Director Eric Savitch is our fearless leader as we go into another year of exploring new opportunities.
EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick serves as a role model for me and so many of us at this company, with her passion for the industry and dedication to innovation.
And last, but certainly not least, there is you, our faithful audience. Turning to us when you have other choices. Reading our breaking-news texts or listening to our podcasts or attending our events across the country. We are so thankful for you. And we cannot wait to create more content and special events for you in the new year.
See you in 2025!