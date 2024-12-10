EDITOR'S NOTE: Ever Thankful

Progressive Grocer is thankful to its team members for helping make Grocery Impact 2024 so successful.

Here at Progressive Grocer, we have a lot to be thankful for in 2024.

Our annual GroceryTech and Grocery Impact events were big successes, attracting record numbers of attendees, from retailers large and small to so many new and returning sponsors — whom we thank for their support.

Our 24/7/365 original reporting continues to resonate with so many of the wonderful people in the grocery industry and beyond.

But sometimes we forget to show gratitude for one another, and this year I want to extend some special thanks to all of the people who work so hard to drive excellence at PG every day:

Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt is the queen of PG, and we could not thrive without her.

Senior Editor Lynn Petrak is our roving reporter driving thousands of miles across the country just to cover a store opening or product innovation at a trade show.