Earnest Eats Protein + Probiotic Oatmeal

Earnest Eats has unveiled a portable breakfast option in its Protein + Probiotic Oatmeal cups. They are crafted as a superfood blend of ancient grains, including organic, whole rolled oats; puffed quinoa; and amaranth, along with grass-fed whey protein and probiotic cultures. The shelf-stable cups pack at least 15 grams of protein each, approximately the same amount of protein as three eggs. Single-serve cups have an SRP of $2.99 each, with resealable 10-ounce bags available early next year.