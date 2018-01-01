Dr. Praeger’s Wild Caught Seafood Bites and Burgers

Dr. Praeger’s has a fresh new catch for health-conscious eaters: wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fish bites and burgers that are high in protein, with no saturated fat, trans fat or preservatives. Both the burgers and the bites are also both packed with carrots, celery, bell peppers, leeks and other fresh ingredients. Dr. Praeger’s Fish Bites offer 11-12 grams of protein per serving and are available in two zesty flavors, Fish Taco Bites, Buffalo Fish Bites, while the burgers come in Spinach Potato and Chipotle Black Bean varieties. Both are available starting at a suggested $5.99.