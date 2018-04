Mars Wrigley Confectionery has introduced its latest Dove sorbet bar: Mango Sorbet with Dark Chocolate. The frozen summertime treat takes a cue from the growing interest in fruit-and-chocolate snacking combinations, blending Dove Chocolate with mango sorbet, to satisfy sweet tooths without the guilt. The 2-ounce bars retail in boxes of six with an SRP of $4.99 each.