Stretch the limits of frozen snacking with Doughlicious Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites. Chewy cookie dough unites with creamy gelato, then dusted in cookie crumb. Our epic hand-crafted, indulgent snacks are made in London, England with the finest ingredients and renewable electricity to make them super sneaky good! We’re all about bringing joy to everyday snacking experiences. When those cravings strike, answer with Doughlicious – where tasting good never felt ‘oh-so-right’.

The available flavors are Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Truffle, Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip, & Chocolate Raspberry Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites. Consumers can expect to find the cookie dough & gelato bites products in the frozen section, retailing for $6.99.