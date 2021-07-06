DoorDash Partners With Personal Care Brands

DoorDash is continuing to grow its health-and-wellness offerings through two groundbreaking partnerships with Lola and Hims & Hers, enabling customers to have period, sexual wellness, personal care items and more delivered on demand.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lola and Hims & Hers, two leading brands paving the way for creating a better experience when purchasing health-and-wellness products,” said Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart, director of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Our partnership signifies more than a product expansion – it provides a small step in the right direction to helping customers conveniently access health-and-wellness products on-demand by making them as accessible to order on our platform as ordering your favorite restaurant or convenience items.”

Customers can now choose from the full portfolio of Lola products on DoorDash, including tampons, liners, wipes, condoms, lubricant, cramp care daily multivitamins, cramp care essential oil blend, menstrual cups and heating patches.

“Since Lola’s launch, a core pillar of our mission has been to deliver a better experience and product for every reproductive stage,” said Alex Friedman, co-founder of New York-based Lola. “We’re excited to partner with DoorDash to make it even easier to meet our customers whenever and wherever they need us.”

Through the Hims & Hers partnership with DoorDash, customers can purchase such health-and-wellness items as vitamins, supplements, shampoo and conditioner, vibrators, facial moisturizer, vitamin C serum, condoms and lubricant.

“Improving and expanding access to high-quality health-and-wellness products has been a key component of our company’s purpose since our brand’s inception, and we’re thrilled to further this mission through our partnership with DoorDash,” said Melissa Baird, COO of San Francisco-based Hims & Hers. “For the first time, we’re able to truly meet our customers where they are by providing on-demand access to many items that people may need urgently, but want the ease and convenience of ordering and receiving at home. We’re elated to be working with the team at DoorDash and look forward to helping more people gain access to some of our bestselling health and wellness products.”

Lola products can be purchased via DoorDash in the Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; San Diego; San Antonio; Sacramento, Calif., and the Peninsula region of the San Francisco Bay Area markets, while Hims & Hers is available through the service in the Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Tampa, Fla., markets.

Also in the wellness space, DoorDash has teamed up with Sam’s Club Pharmacy to exclusively power the retailer’s same-day prescription delivery program nationwide via DoorDash Drive, as well as forming partnerships with Rite Aid and Walgreens.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, Sam’s Club parent company, operates more than 10,000 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens and Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid are Nos. 5 and 19, respectively, on The PG 100.