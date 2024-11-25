 Skip to main content

DoorDash Onboards 5 More Grocery Partners

Delivery platform continues to grow network of food retailers
Lynn Petrak
DoorDash customer
DoorDash continues to build on its grocery delivery service by adding five more food retail partners to its base.

DoorDash announced that it has added five new grocery banners to its service network. The independent and regional retailers are teaming up with the on-demand delivery company in time for the busy holiday season.

One new partner is the Fresh Encounter chain that was acquired in October by food solutions company SpartanNash. Customers of Fresh Encounter’s banners including Great Scot, Community Markets, Sack n Save, Germantown Fresh Market, Remke Markets, Chief Supermarkets and Needler’s Fresh Market in Ohio, Indiana and northern Kentucky can access DoorDash services for the first time at those stores.

The service provider is also offering third-party delivery to shoppers at the family-owned Stew Leonard’s chain with locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. That grocer already offers pickup and delivery, including through Instacart. 

Additional indie grocers now onboard with DoorDash include Robért Fresh Market, a family-owned chain with six stores in the New Orleans area; Plum Market, a natural and organic grocer operating five locations in Michigan and Florida; and Fruitful Yield, a family-owned health food store chain with 11 locations in the Chicago area.

“It has been a monumental year for DoorDash’s grocery business with many beloved grocers – from the nation’s largest supermarket chains to neighborhood favorites – joining the platform,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash, citing other newly added partners such as Ahold Delhaize USA banners, all Wakefern banners, Save A Lot, Wegmans, Rouses Markets, H Mart, La Michoacana and more. "On-demand delivery continues to play an essential role in consumers’ daily routines as the percentage of consumers that shop across grocery on DoorDash has continued to grow significantly. We're proud to partner with these beloved local grocers so consumers can enjoy the best of their neighborhoods – whether they’re ordering from their staple grocer or discovering a new favorite."

According to  DoorDash, orders from the company’ latest partners will be available on its DashPass membership program that offers members zero delivery fees, reduced service fees and benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

