DoorDash Onboards 5 More Grocery Partners
“It has been a monumental year for DoorDash’s grocery business with many beloved grocers – from the nation’s largest supermarket chains to neighborhood favorites – joining the platform,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash, citing other newly added partners such as Ahold Delhaize USA banners, all Wakefern banners, Save A Lot, Wegmans, Rouses Markets, H Mart, La Michoacana and more. "On-demand delivery continues to play an essential role in consumers’ daily routines as the percentage of consumers that shop across grocery on DoorDash has continued to grow significantly. We're proud to partner with these beloved local grocers so consumers can enjoy the best of their neighborhoods – whether they’re ordering from their staple grocer or discovering a new favorite."
According to DoorDash, orders from the company’ latest partners will be available on its DashPass membership program that offers members zero delivery fees, reduced service fees and benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.