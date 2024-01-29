Dollar General Implements Fully Automated AI-Powered Produce Ordering Nationwide

By the end of fiscal year 2023, Shelf Engine’s AI technology will be deployed in around 3,000 Dollar General stores.

To provide convenient access to fresh affordable foods, Dollar General has teamed with Shelf Engine on a national rollout of the latter’s automated AI ordering technology for produce. By the end of fiscal year 2023, this collaboration will see Shelf Engine’s AI technology deployed in around 3,000 stores, reaffirming Dollar General’s commitment to fighting food insecurity across the United States.

The national expansion follows a successful two-phased pilot of Shelf Engine’s solution at 400-plus Dollar General stores, which kicked off in December 2022. The AI-driven order-generating platform aims to optimize in-stock levels that directly contribute to providing customers with the freshest food available.

“The partnership between Dollar General and Shelf Engine highlights a shared commitment to fresh food access in a way that positively impacts the customer experience and Dollar General’s business,” noted Stefan Kalb, co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based Shelf Engine. “We believe this partnership will continue to revolutionize and streamline order management across the enterprise.”

“Adopting Shelf Engine’s AI solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission of Serving Others, helping our teams enhance value and convenience for our customers,” said Allen Warch, Dollar General’s VP, division merchandise manager with leadership of fresh merchandise. “This collaboration is a strategic step towards improving our operational efficiency while serving our customers with improved in-stock levels of fresh produce.”

In other recent fresh order management news, Associated Food Stores (AFS), a collection of 450-plus independent retailers across the western United States, selected Procurant, a collaborative software platform for retail grocers, to provide perishables purchasing and source-to-pay order management.

As of Nov. 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,726 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.