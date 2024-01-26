Raydia Food Group Acquires B&B Foods Distributors

B&B’s strength in the strategic region near the border of Illinois and southwest of Indianapolis enables Raydia to continue to expand its geography and regional footprint.

Indiana’s largest independent foodservice distribution company, Raydia Food Group, formerly Stanz-Troyer Holdings LLC, has acquired Terre Haute, Ind.-based B&B Foods Distributors Inc.

B&B, a second-generation, family-owned company, is a full-line food distributor, restaurant equipment supplier and wholesale grocery store. The company currently has $33 million in sales and 60 employees. Owner Scott Isles will continue as president of B&B, reporting to Raydia CEO Moe Alkemade.

“My family and our B&B Foods managers and employees could not be happier to join the Raydia Food Group platform,” said Isles. “We’ve seen how Raydia is dedicated to preserving our family’s legacy while providing us with unprecedented opportunities for growth in the food distribution, school nutrition, convenience store and restaurant markets.”

“Our acquisition of B&B Foods is a perfect example of how Raydia Food Group plans to preserve the legacy and long-standing brand equity of the companies we acquire,” noted Alkemade. “The goal of our platform is to invest in and help fuel growth for other local food distribution companies that join the Raydia family while enabling them to retain their individual culture and heritage.”

Alkemade emphasized that B&B’s strength in the strategic region near the border of Illinois and southwest of Indianapolis enables Raydia to continue to expand its geography and regional footprint.

Raydia has U.S. sales of $500 million across all of its key markets: foodservice, restaurants, butcher shops, convenience stores, school nutrition, government and supermarkets. In 2022, South Bend, Ind.-based Stanz Foodservice merged with Goshen, Ind.-based Troyer Foods to become Stanz-Troyer. The company launched its new Raydia Food Group platform in early January 2024.

Other recent moves in the foodservice space include the acquisition of Missouri grocer Moser’s Foods by Pro Food Systems Inc., known as PFSbrands, and the acquisition of Superior Foods International, a supplier of high-quality frozen products in the United States, by Viru Group, the largest producer of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables in Peru.