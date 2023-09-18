Superior Foods International Acquired By Viru

Viru Group, a global leader in the agro-industrial sector and the largest producer of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables in Peru, and Superior Foods International (SFI), a supplier of high-quality frozen products in United States, have revealed that they will join forces through Viru's acquisition of SFI.

SFI and Viru have been partners for more than a decade, sharing a vision of quality, excellence, innovation and best-in-class service. By joining forces, they aim to elevate their combined capabilities, expand offerings, and provide their stakeholders with even greater value and service.

“SFI has become part of Viru, a move that will bring us both significantly enhanced capabilities and expanded opportunities. Our mission, core values and dedication to our current partners is unwavering. SFI will continue to operate with the same entrepreneurial spirit, independence and agility as we have [had] for the past 40 years. Our current management team and dedicated staff will continue to ensure we deliver ongoing value to our customers, suppliers and stakeholders,” said Marco Cruz, SFI managing director.

SFI is a global manufacturer and supplier of frozen vegetables, fruits and value-added frozen food products for the retail, club store, foodservice and industrial markets across the United States. Its world headquarters is located in Watsonville, Calif., in the heart of the fertile Central Coast.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers for the continued support and trust. Together with SFI, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are confident that this acquisition will enable us to reach new heights together, becoming an even stronger and more effective organization,” said Yoselyn Malamud, CEO of Viru.

La Libertad, Peru-based Viru is a global player with more than 17,000 employees, 30,000 owned acres of cultivated land, and 10 production facilities across South America and Europe. The company's scale, vertical integration and strong commitment to innovation are key differentiators in the industry.