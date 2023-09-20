Fairway Market Reopens Iconic NYC Café Location

The neighborhood café’s menu features customer favorites, such as Fairway’s smoked fish, fresh pulled mozzarella on brick oven pizza, olive oil and baguettes for dipping, silver dollar pancakes and Fairway Market’s signature coffee brews. Customers can also enjoy an assortment of beer and wine.
Fairway chefs will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast offered all day.
Many grocers around the United States are likewise tapping chefs to work their magic in the kitchen. Trained culinary professionals are lending their skills to independents, co-ops, regional operations and major national chains in a bid to give shoppers more choices and a convenient, valuable and enjoyable shopping experience.
The Fairway Market 74th Street Café will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
