Advertisement
09/20/2023

Fairway Market Reopens Iconic NYC Café Location

Closed during the pandemic, restaurant returns with a menu featuring customer favorites
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Fairway Market NYC Cafe
The second floor café of New York City's Fairway Market reopened on Sept. 20.

After closing during the pandemic, Fairway Market has finally reopened its 74th Street Café in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood.

The restaurant has been an iconic establishment on the Upper West Side since it opened in 2001, well known for its view of the Beacon Theatre and all the lights and action of Broadway. Shuttered during the pandemic, Fairway Market, which is a banner of Wakefern Food Corp., is now ready to reopen the second-floor café to anxiously awaiting customers.

[Read more: “Trends to Chew on at the Restaurant Show”]

The restaurant offers diners casual sit-down wait service and meals made from scratch with fresh, gourmet ingredients sourced right from the market downstairs. 

Fairway market cafe menu
The Fairway 74th Street Café returns with a menu featuring customer favorites and new dishes.

The neighborhood café’s menu features customer favorites, such as Fairway’s smoked fish, fresh pulled mozzarella on brick oven pizza, olive oil and baguettes for dipping, silver dollar pancakes and Fairway Market’s signature coffee brews. Customers can also enjoy an assortment of beer and wine.

Fairway chefs will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast offered all day.

Many grocers around the United States are likewise tapping chefs to work their magic in the kitchen. Trained culinary professionals are lending their skills to independents, co-ops, regional operations and major national chains in a bid to give shoppers more choices and a convenient, valuable and enjoyable shopping experience.
  
The Fairway Market 74th Street Café will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Foodservice News

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement