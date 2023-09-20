Fairway Market Reopens Iconic NYC Café Location

After closing during the pandemic, Fairway Market has finally reopened its 74th Street Café in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood.

The restaurant has been an iconic establishment on the Upper West Side since it opened in 2001, well known for its view of the Beacon Theatre and all the lights and action of Broadway. Shuttered during the pandemic, Fairway Market, which is a banner of Wakefern Food Corp., is now ready to reopen the second-floor café to anxiously awaiting customers.

[Read more: “Trends to Chew on at the Restaurant Show”]

The restaurant offers diners casual sit-down wait service and meals made from scratch with fresh, gourmet ingredients sourced right from the market downstairs.