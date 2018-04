Devour has launched a line of microwavable sandwiches that combine premium cuts of meats and melty cheeses atop toasted bread. Each packaged open-faced, varieties include Philly Cheesesteak, a remix of traditional grilled cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Sweet and Smoky Pork, and Turkey Bacon and Ranch. The frozen, easy-to-prepare sandwiches are ready in less than three minutes, and heat on a microwavable tray that doubles as a sandwich holder. SRP is $3.50 each.