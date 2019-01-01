Del Monte Veggieful Bites

The latest innovation from Del Monte Foods Inc., following Bubble Fruit and Fruit Crunch Parfaits, Veggieful Bites, offers a savory blend of vegetables and real cheese baked in a whole-wheat-and-cauliflower crust. Available in Broccoli and Cheddar, Spinach and Feta, and Veggie and Mozzarella varieties, the frozen product line offers a full serving of vegetables in every five bites, provides 9 grams of protein and contains no artificial preservatives or flavors. A 7.5-ounce package retails for a suggested $3.79.