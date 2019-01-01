Featuring a full serving of fruit plus layers of coconut crème and crunchy granola, Del Monte Fruit Crunch Parfaits can serve as breakfast or an anytime snack. One of the venerable brand’s recently introduced products in the refrigerated space, the items are packed with 2 billion probiotics for digestive health, and contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners. In response to the growing consumer preference for nondairy items, the parfaits’ coconut crème provides the flavor, texture and richness of yogurt. The line is available in Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry and Pineapple Coconut flavors, with a 6.25-ounce cup retailing for a suggested $2.49.