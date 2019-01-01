Del Monte Bubble Fruit

Capitalizing on the phenomenon of boba – tapioca balls commonly consumed in sweet tea concoctions – Del Monte Foods has launched Bubble Fruit, a first-of-its-kind snack combining a classic Fruit Cup with bursting boba to create a fun after-school snack option. Offering a full serving of 100% real fruit, the product delivers juicy bursts of flavor with no artificial colors or artificial sweeteners in three mash-up flavors: Peach Strawberry Lemonade, Sour Apple Watermelon and Pear Berry Pomegranate. The first of many Del Monte better-for-you snack innovations, Bubble Fruit retails for a suggested $2.85 per 4-pack of 4-ounce cups.