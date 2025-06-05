DeCicco & Sons Deploys Simbe’s Store Intelligence Platform
The collaboration also marks an advancement of Simbe’s East Coast expansion.
“DeCicco & Sons is setting a new bar for retail innovation,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Simbe. “We’re proud to be their technology partner as they scale a smarter, faster, more connected shopping experience.”
The Sleepy Hollow store integrates the solution provider’s platform with such other cutting-edge technologies as digital shelf displays from Aperion, contactless checkout, and mobile solutions. Together, these integrated technologies work to create a seamless, modern retail environment that improves product availability, pricing accuracy and service quality while reducing manual effort.
Founded in 1973, family-owned DeCicco & Sons now operates 11 stores throughout New York’s Westchester and Putnam counties, including the flagship Sleepy Hollow location.