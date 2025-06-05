 Skip to main content

DeCicco & Sons Deploys Simbe’s Store Intelligence Platform

Solution implemented at indie grocer’s flagship store, other locations
DeCicco & Sons' Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., store integrates Simbe’s Store Intelligence platform with other cutting-edge technologies.

Independent grocer DeCicco & Sons has formed a strategic partnership with retail shelf digitization provider Simbe. The partnership brings Simbe’s Store Intelligence platform to DeCicco’s new flagship Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., location, as well as to additional stores in Eastchester and Larchmont, N.Y. 

Simbe aims to deliver real-time storewide visibility into pricing accuracy, product availability and inventory placement, supporting greater operational precision and in-store execution.

“At DeCicco & Sons, we’ve always prided ourselves on providing the finest selection of products with exceptional customer service,” said John DeCicco Jr., president of the Pelham, N.Y.-based food retailer. “Partnering with Simbe allows us to enhance that experience even further. By automating inventory management, our team members can spend more time assisting customers and less time on repetitive tasks. This technology perfectly complements our vision for the future of grocery retail, expediting order fulfillment to our distribution and vendor partners.”

The collaboration also marks an advancement of Simbe’s East Coast expansion.

“DeCicco & Sons is setting a new bar for retail innovation,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Simbe. “We’re proud to be their technology partner as they scale a smarter, faster, more connected shopping experience.”

The Sleepy Hollow store integrates the solution provider’s platform with such other cutting-edge technologies as digital shelf displays from Aperion, contactless checkout, and mobile solutions. Together, these integrated technologies work to create a seamless, modern retail environment that improves product availability, pricing accuracy and service quality while reducing manual effort. 

Founded in 1973, family-owned DeCicco & Sons now operates 11 stores throughout New York’s Westchester and Putnam counties, including the flagship Sleepy Hollow location.

