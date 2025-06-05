DeCicco & Sons Deploys Simbe’s Store Intelligence Platform

Independent grocer DeCicco & Sons has formed a strategic partnership with retail shelf digitization provider Simbe. The partnership brings Simbe’s Store Intelligence platform to DeCicco’s new flagship Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., location, as well as to additional stores in Eastchester and Larchmont, N.Y.

Simbe aims to deliver real-time storewide visibility into pricing accuracy, product availability and inventory placement, supporting greater operational precision and in-store execution.

“At DeCicco & Sons, we’ve always prided ourselves on providing the finest selection of products with exceptional customer service,” said John DeCicco Jr., president of the Pelham, N.Y.-based food retailer. “Partnering with Simbe allows us to enhance that experience even further. By automating inventory management, our team members can spend more time assisting customers and less time on repetitive tasks. This technology perfectly complements our vision for the future of grocery retail, expediting order fulfillment to our distribution and vendor partners.”

