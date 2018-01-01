Press enter to search
Darigold Salted Caramel Milk

Darigold Salted Caramel Milk

Darigold has added Salted Caramel Milk to its Old Fashioned Milk line. Said to be rich and decadent, the beverage is made with farm-fresh whole milk, using the highest-quality ingredients. Launched in time for Valentine’s Day, the rBST-free milk can be enjoyed on its own or used as part of a recipe for milkshakes or ice cream, or even be used to “spice up” a bowl of cereal. The refrigerated milk, a suitable source of calcium and vitamin D, retails in a resealable pint-size bottle for a suggested $1.79 each.

