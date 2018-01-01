Darigold Salted Caramel Milk

Darigold has added Salted Caramel Milk to its Old Fashioned Milk line. Said to be rich and decadent, the beverage is made with farm-fresh whole milk, using the highest-quality ingredients. Launched in time for Valentine’s Day, the rBST-free milk can be enjoyed on its own or used as part of a recipe for milkshakes or ice cream, or even be used to “spice up” a bowl of cereal. The refrigerated milk, a suitable source of calcium and vitamin D, retails in a resealable pint-size bottle for a suggested $1.79 each.