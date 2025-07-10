Customer Expectations Outstrip Loyalty Program Evolution

Along with delving into current approaches to loyalty, “How to Keep Hold of Your Customers” spotlights three future focal points for retailers. From addressing the threat of loyalty program homogenization to developing the necessary capabilities for meaningful personalization, the study offers advice for those that want to position themselves effectively for the next iteration of loyalty and personalization.

“Loyalty isn’t broken, but it does need to change,” noted Ben Snowman, global head of loyalty and personalization at dunnhumby’s Cincinnati office. “Shoppers now expect more than ever in terms of relevance and personalization, and that requires retailers to ask some difficult questions about their own approach. As technology makes it easier for retailers to deliver true one-to-one personalization, they’ll need to work smarter than ever to stand out.”

“Loyalty is about all the little things, every single day, every interaction and showing customers that we’re listening, we care, and we’re reliable,” observed Prasad. “At Tesco, we bring loyalty back to what really matters: serving customers better. Loyalty and personalization aren’t abstract — they’re about earning respect by being useful, relevant and fair.”

dunnhumby employs more than 2,500 experts in offices across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas working for such brands as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s, and L’Oréal.