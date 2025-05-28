How Do Canadian and Mexican Consumers Feel About U.S. Grocery Products?

Consumers in Mexico and Canada, two of the United States’ largest agricultural trading partners, are expressing their reluctance to buy U.S. grocery products this year, according to the latest Consumer Trends Tracker from customer data science company dunnhumby.

The report found that 71% of Canadian and 43% of Mexican consumers plan to buy fewer U.S. grocery products in 2025, with 84% of Canadians and 77% of Mexicans citing U.S. tariffs as the most important factor for doing so. The political climate between the United States and the respondents’ country was the second-most-cited reason for the pullback.