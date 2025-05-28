How Do Canadian and Mexican Consumers Feel About U.S. Grocery Products?
Latest dunnhumby trends report sheds light on shopper sentiment
Other key findings from the report include the following:
- U.S. retail mass and chain stores in Canada had, on average, a 3% drop in sales penetration compared with dunnhumby’s latest reporting quarter.
- Nearly 25% of Canadians and Latin Americans who are buying less from the United States this year said this would become permanent behavior in the future.
- While consumers in Canada and Latin America aim their protectionist behavior at the United States, American shoppers exhibit little interest in retaliating against tariffs levied by countries in the Americas.
- Channel penetration of discount and dollar channels shifted the most for Canadian and U.S. consumers, with U.S. shoppers more likely to explore discount and dollar stores due to concerns about finances.
“Although consumers, retailers and brands are navigating uncertain times, there are concrete steps all can take in the midst of this disruption. For consumers, that may mean rapidly changing their behaviors so they protect their wallets, but for retailers and brands, it means they should be turning to data insights to determine which strategic actions they need to take to stay ahead,” said O’Grady.
As part of this report, dunnhumby surveyed 8,500 grocery shoppers across Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Chile and the United States.