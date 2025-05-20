Actor Michael J. Fox Expresses Canadian Pride in Grocery Campaign
Loblaw Cos. Ltd.-owned Real Canadian Superstore has launched a new national campaign celebrating Canadian pride. Featuring a brand spot voiced by iconic Canadian actor Michael J. Fox, the Real Canadian Superstore campaign highlights the importance of unity and standing together.
The commercial showcases the Canadian flag flying above a Real Canadian Superstore, symbolizing the brand's deep commitment to its Canadian heritage and values. Fox's narration emphasizes the strength and spirit of Canadians, reminding viewers that collective action is key to overcoming adversity.
"Real Canadian Superstore is a proudly Canadian brand, and we wanted to create a message that resonates with the values we share with our customers," said Shelley Tangney, VP of marketing at Real Canadian Superstore. "Michael J. Fox embodies the Canadian spirit of resilience, and we are honored to have him lend his voice to this message."
The campaign also includes a second commercial that shines a spotlight on the dedicated Real Canadian Superstore colleagues working in communities across the country, to the musical backdrop of legendary Canadian band Rush’s track “The Spirit of the Radio.” These associates ensure that Canadians have access to essential products and services, including thousands of local products on store shelves.
To alleviate the tariff situation, Loblaw has been seeking out Canadian growers and manufacturers for the products it sells. It has also joined a large European buying group to lower purchasing costs on select commodities that it would have typically purchased from the United States.
“Our investment in the future remains a priority as we continue to reinvest in the business to support growth and ongoing consistent financial performance,” said Per Bank, Loblaw’s president and CEO, during the first-quarter earnings call.
“Real Canadian Superstore is a proudly Canadian brand that’s doing a lot to help Canadians unite during a trying time. This spot is about standing together and celebrating Canadian pride,” said Bryan Collins, co-founder and chief creative officer at Vancouver- and Toronto-based ad agency ONE23WEST, which collaborated with Real Canadian Superstore on its new campaign. “There are few people who embody Canadian resilience more than Michael J. Fox.”
To further demonstrate its commitment to Canadian values, Real Canadian Superstore is making a $100,000 donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to support its important work in Parkinson’s research.
Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is the largest retailer and private-sector employer in Canada. The company’s network comprises more than 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options. Loblaw is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.