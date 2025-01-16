Costco Teamsters Practice Picket as Contract Deadline Looms

The Costco Teamsters organized practice picket lines on Jan. 15 in Hayward, Calif.; Sumner, Wash.; and Long Island, N.Y., as the Jan. 31 expiration of the Costco Teamsters National Master Agreement draws near. Teamsters are demanding a contract that reflects the company’s profits and said that they're ready to strike if Costco fails to deliver fair wages and benefits. The Costco National Master Agreement covers more than 18,000 workers nationwide.

The Costco Teamsters National Negotiating Committee recently concluded its third week of bargaining with the company. While some progress was made on seniority rights and the role of shop stewards, the committee said that the company and Teamsters still remain far apart on some economic issues, including increases to retirement benefits.

The final round of negotiations is scheduled to begin Jan. 20 near Costco’s corporate headquarters in Issaquah, Wash.

