Costco Teamsters Practice Picket as Contract Deadline Looms
Teamster members are scheduled to hold additional practice pickets on Jan. 16 in San Diego.
Founded in 1903, the Washington, D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, Costco posted a 7.5% increase in net sales, hitting $60.99 billion, in its first quarter ended Nov. 24. During this time, the retailer boosted same-store sales by 7.1%. Traffic was up 4.9% in the United States, while earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.04 versus the expected $3.79.
With more than 300,000 employees around the globe, Costco operates approximately 900 warehouses, including 600-plus in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100-plus in Canada and 41 in Mexico. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Costco among its Retailers of the Century.