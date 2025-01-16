 Skip to main content

Costco Teamsters Practice Picket as Contract Deadline Looms

Workers prepare to strike if demands aren't met during final round of negotiations
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Costco Teamsters Long Island
The Costco Teamsters represent more than 18,000 workers nationwide.

The Costco Teamsters organized practice picket lines on Jan. 15 in Hayward, Calif.; Sumner, Wash.; and Long Island, N.Y., as the Jan. 31 expiration of the Costco Teamsters National Master Agreement draws near. Teamsters are demanding a contract that reflects the company’s profits and said that they're ready to strike if Costco fails to deliver fair wages and benefits. The Costco National Master Agreement covers more than 18,000 workers nationwide. 

The Costco Teamsters National Negotiating Committee recently concluded its third week of bargaining with the company. While some progress was made on seniority rights and the role of shop stewards, the committee said that the company and Teamsters still remain far apart on some economic issues, including increases to retirement benefits.

The final round of negotiations is scheduled to begin Jan. 20 near Costco’s corporate headquarters in Issaquah, Wash. 

Teamster members are scheduled to hold additional practice pickets on Jan. 16 in San Diego. 

Founded in 1903, the Washington, D.C.-based  International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Costco posted a 7.5% increase in net sales, hitting $60.99 billion, in its first quarter ended Nov. 24. During this time, the retailer boosted same-store sales by 7.1%. Traffic was up 4.9% in the United States, while earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.04 versus the expected $3.79.

With more than 300,000 employees around the globe, Costco operates approximately 900 warehouses, including 600-plus in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100-plus in Canada and 41 in Mexico. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Costco among its Retailers of the Century

