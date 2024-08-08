Costco Reports Brisk Grocery Sales for July

July is traditionally a quiet month in retail, but it was a solid one for Costco Wholesale Corp. The company reported net sales of $19.26 billion, an overall lift of 7.1% compared to July 2023. In the United States, net sales rose 5.3% versus 4.5% the prior year.

Other metrics were up, too. Comparable sales in the United States climbed 6.3% for the four-week period that started July 8 and ended Aug. 4. Last year, that pace came in at 4.9%.

According to Josh Dahmen, AVP of finance and investor relations, grocery categories fared well. “Food and sundries were positive mid-single digits, and cooler, frozen and sundries were the were strongest departments. Fresh food were up high single digits and better-performing departments included produce and meat,” he said during the monthly financial webcast.