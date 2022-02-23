Cognetry Labs Harnessing Power of Walmart GoLocal

Walmart GoLocal and Cognetry Labs Inc. have joined forces to provide an integrated white-label, turnkey e-commerce and delivery solution to midsize and independent grocery retailers. Accessing Walmart GoLocal’s network of delivery capabilities will enable Cognetry Labs retail clients to grow their own brand and build customer relationships while taking advantage of the robust capacity and experience of the world’s largest retailer.

“As an independent grocer, the need to offer our customers convenient access to online shopping and local delivery has never been more prevalent,” said Cognetry client Ediberto Hernandez, owner of Ideal Food Basket in Dania Beach, Fla. “By enabling delivery with Walmart GoLocal through our Cognetry Labs platform, we’ve been able to ramp grocery delivery in a matter of weeks, providing our customers with reliable delivery at an affordable price.”

Walmart GoLocal gives large and small businesses access to Walmart’s last-mile logistics power to deliver products nationwide quickly and efficiently. Walmart GoLocal’s built-in agility enables retailers to expand both coverage and capacity on demand.

“Walmart GoLocal and Cognetry Labs have a shared priority of supporting midsized and independent businesses and providing efficient, reliable delivery to families in communities across the country,” noted Harsit Patel, general manager of Walmart GoLocal. “This is one way we deliver on Walmart GoLocal’s brand promise to bring affordable access to products and services to customers while also empowering businesses to grow using our capabilities and coverage. The fully integrated solution with Cognetry Labs plus Walmart GoLocal drives value to our customers and addresses real needs of mid-market retailers.”

El Dorado Hills, Calif.-based Cognetry Labs provides an end-to-end artificial-intelligence-driven, cloud-native solution that drives price productivity, optimizes fulfillment and improves delivery drop density for grocery retail, using the latest advances in automation. The white-label solution allows grocers to build their own brand while retaining control of customer touchpoints and merchandising.

“The partnership with Walmart GoLocal, and the integration of our two platforms, levels the playing field for midsized and regional retail chains to compete for customers buying online,” said Cognetry Labs VP Sales and Customer Success Ryan Maurer. “Cognetry Labs lets retailers know that with the right technology partner, you can get online quickly and grow profitably. Cognetry Labs plus Walmart GoLocal last-mile delivery enables retailers nationwide a turnkey competitive response in owning their e-commerce and delivery solution.”

Walmart GoLocal rolled out last August, offering businesses of any size the ability to leverage its delivery infrastructure, operations and economies of scale. The Home Depot signed up this past October.

