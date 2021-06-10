The Home Depot Joins Walmart GoLocal

The Home Depot has teamed up with Walmart GoLocal to expand same- and next-day delivery capabilities for U.S. home improvement customers. With the new service, The Home Depot customers can access same- or next-day delivery of a range of home improvement products.

“The Home Depot is continuously working to give customers the most convenient shopping experience in home improvement, and that includes providing a wide range of fast and reliable delivery options,” said Stephanie Smith, SVP of supply chain for The Home Depot. “This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same-day or next-day delivery to 90% of the U.S. population.”

The company will offer delivery via Walmart GoLocal in select markets in the next few weeks, with plans to expand to various markets across the country by the end of 2021. Customers will be able to schedule delivery for certain items, among them tools, fasteners, paint and other supplies that fit easily in a car, during online checkout.

“We’re honored to work with The Home Depot in our shared goal of making fast and reliable local delivery available in every community we serve, including rural and suburban areas, where we both have a strong retail presence,” noted John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal’s first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts.”

The Home Depot is in the process of building a comprehensive delivery network to offer customers same-day or next-day delivery options for any product, accommodating products of any size or volume, with delivery options for both professional and DIY customers. In addition, the chain’s retail stores provide traditional in-store shopping experiences as well as the ability for customers to order online and pick up items at a service desk, locker or curbside. Scheduled delivery is also available, with customers able to select which day their project materials are delivered to their homes or job sites.

In August, Walmart introduced Walmart GoLocal to extend its local delivery capabilities to businesses of all sizes at competitive pricing. This encompasses delivery of a variety of items, including those with size and complex requirements, along with the ability to meet such delivery timelines as express and same and next day.

Based in Atlanta, The Home Depot operates 2,300 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, and employs approximately 500,000 associates.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.