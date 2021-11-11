Clinch Introduces Dynamic Circular Ads for Connected TV

Clinch, a company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to advertisers, has launched Dynamic Circular Ads, a solution enabling brands to convert offline and app-based promotions into hyper-personalized omnichannel campaigns across digital, social, video and now, for the first time, Connected TV (CTV).

With Dynamic Circulars, Clinch aims to create smart shopping experiences that engage consumers across various channels and screens, while adding a higher level of relevancy via hyper-local deals and discounts. The personalization technology employed by Dynamic Circulars builds on Clinch’s Shoppable Video solution, which transforms standard video ad experiences from an upper-funnel awareness tactic to a powerful performance tool to better capture audience engagement and direct customers down the digital path to purchase, across any screen. Until now, digital sales circulars were available only on mobile and social platforms.

Print circulars are often a hassle for retailers facing supply and inventory issues that may cause them to risk losing consumer trust or having to offer rainchecks. Clinch's technology can help grocers cut down on wasted ad dollars, retain consumer trust and adapt to an unpredictable supply chain.

“As brands expand their e-commerce strategies, we are offering them even more ways to capitalize on real-time deals and offers by bridging the gap between online and offline product discovery,” explained Oz Etzioni, CEO of New York-based Clinch. “CTV is one of the fastest-growing digital media channels ,and our technology is expanding brands’ ability to hyper-localize deals in lockstep with that growth. In addition to creating a seamless experience to consumers across devices, we are providing brands with real-time insight into which products and creative elements are driving consumer engagement.”

Clinch Dynamic Circulars also offers the following features for advertisers: faster speed to market with deals and discounts, the ability to launch smarter campaigns with advanced A/B testing and optimization, and custom dynamic ad templates that are super-charged with store location data (inventory, shopping options like buy online/pickup in store); local offers and deals; and store-level creative input.

“Today’s retailer requires technology that can both engage customers on a personal and local level and adapt to ever-changing promotions — and inventory — on the fly,” said Chris Pritcher, SVP, creative strategy at Columbia, Md.-based Merkle, a global marketing agency. “We work with a number of marquee brands who leverage Clinch’s platform to reach more customers, and tie both offline and e-commerce sales together, helping them make smarter planning decisions.”

A spokesman for Clinch told Progressive Grocer that the new solution would shortly be rolled out by “one of the top five grocery retailers” in the United States, as well as by dollar store banner Family Dollar.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates more than 15,700 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, including stores operating under the Family Dollar banner, is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.