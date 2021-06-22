Advertisement
06/22/2021

Grocery TV Rapidly Expands to 6,000 Locations

Expansion involves building omnichannel campaigns that connect online retail media advertising with in-store experience
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Grocery TV Rapidly Expands to 6,000 Locations
Grocery TV's expansion involves adding multiple in-store formats.

Grocery TV started the year being available at more than 1,500 locations. Now, in mid-2021, the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network has expanded to nearly 6,000 retail locations across major market areas, including Los AngelesChicago and New York.

According to Hamburg, Germany-based Statistawhile online shopping grew throughout the pandemic, in 2020 nearly 90% of U.S. grocery sales occurred in stores. So as pandemic restrictions ease, the Grocery TV team is working on expanding retail media beyond online and into valuable in-person touchpoints. Starting this summer, advertisers will be able to launch campaigns on Grocery TV that include multiple place-based advertising formats and locations throughout the store, including the point of purchase, entrance and exit.

Grocery TV’s expansion also marks the launch of the Grocery TV API, which allows other select partner networks to integrate with Grocery TV and make their inventory available on major supply-side platforms to further simplify campaign planning for programmatic DOOH buyers on demand-side platforms.

"We think programmatic advertising will continue to play a major role in growing the digital out-of-home advertising industry,” said Marlow Nickell, CEO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV. “This expansion is another step towards simplifying access to retail DOOH networks."

The company believes it will become increasingly critical for the DOOH industry to match the measurement standards of online advertising channels, so marketers can better understand cross-channel effectiveness.

