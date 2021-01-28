Citarella Taps Mercato for Grocery Delivery

Citarella has chosen e-commerce platform Mercato to provide online ordering and delivery for the famous New York City gourmet food purveyor.

The retailer’s Upper West Side location was the first to go live on the platform, with online ordering and same-day delivery beginning last October of last year. Subsequently, the retailer’s Greenwich, Connecticut, store debuted the service last December, and more locations are set to launch with Mercato.

“For more than 100 years, we’ve been committed to sourcing the highest quality foods for our customers,” said Joe Gurrera, owner of Citarella, which was founded in 1912 and now operates seven stores in New York City, the Hamptons of Long Island, and Greenwich. “With the continued shift in the way consumers are buying food, we are happy to offer our customers a way to shop our gourmet items online with Mercato, a company that specializes in delivery for independent shops like us.”

Family-run Citarella’s gourmet offerings include fresh seafood, prime dry-aged meats, fresh produce, chef-prepared foods and pastries, international cheeses, cured meats, smoked fish, and a line of curated Citarella products.

“Having grown up in New York City, the son of a grocer, I have forever viewed Citarella as the gold standard,” said Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of San Diego-based Mercato. “The Mercato community is comprised of passionate food lovers and home chefs who are wholly focused on sourcing the finest ingredients available. Citarella’s unwavering commitment to quality and amazing variety is something that will certainly resonate with our users.”

Mercato currently operates in 45 states nationwide, connecting consumers to more than 1,000 independently owned grocery stores and specialty markets. In 2020, the company added more than 400 specialty grocers and market halls to its platform.